In Pictures: Dangote Hosts 2019 Women Corporate Directors Conference

Friday, April 26, 2019 2:04 pm


L-R: Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Halima Aliko Dangote; Wife of former British Prime Minister, Cherie Blair (Guest Speaker); Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn (Guest Speaker); and President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, at the 2019 Women Corporate Directors Lecture sponsor by Aliko Dangote Foundation, theme “The courage to Lead; Inspiring Others, Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success, in Lagos on Thursday, April 25, 2019

L-R: Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Halima Aliko Dangote; Wife of former British Prime Minister, Cherie Blair (Guest Speaker); and Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn (Guest Speaker) at the 2019 Women Corporate Directors Lecture sponsored by Aliko Dangote Foundation, theme “The courage to Lead; Inspiring Others, Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success, in Lagos on Thursday, April 25, 2019

 

 

 

 

The 2019 Women Corporate Directors Lecture, sponsored by Aliko Dangote Foundation, with a theme “The courage to Lead; Inspiring Others, Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success, took place in Lagos on Thursday 26 April 25, 2019

