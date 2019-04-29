JAMB assures results to be released this week

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday said that it has yet to release results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but would do so within the week.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja insists that the results would be officially released “anytime” within the week.

This, he explained was because candidates would expect the results from the first two days of the week but might be disappointed as the board has yet to conclude the process of the exercise.

Benjamin said, “We will not release it today, Monday and will not release it tomorrow, Tuesday.

“What we said was anytime within this week. By implication, we are concluding the screening exercise this week and results can be released anytime within the week.”

Benjamin urged the public to fully comprehend media reports to avoid misconception as the board was committed to ensuring sanity in the system.

Benjamin, earlier said that the 2019 UTME results would be ready anytime from Monday, April 29, after a rigorous process.

He had noted that the board was still screening the results but hopefully, the results would be ready soonest.

The board had earlier stated that it would only release the 2019 UTME results after undergoing thorough screening to identify and apprehend examination cheats.