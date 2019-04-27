Just in: APC wins Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency seat

Just in: APC wins Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency seat

Saturday, April 27, 2019 8:49 pm


Supplementary election at Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos State on April 27, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Kolawole Taiwo, winner of  Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal  Constituency election.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that INEC conducted supplementary election in 71 polling units across eight wards of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State for the House of Representatives seat.

 

The commission had declared the Feb. 23 House of Representatives election in the constituency,  inconclusive due to over-voting, non-complaince with the usage of smart card readers and violence.

 

Prof. Olusoji Ilori the Returning Officer for the election, announced the result for the election at the INEC Collation Centre located at Local Authority Primary School, Baale St. Ajegunle at about 7:35 p.m.

 

Ilori, who is a lecturer at the University of Lagos, announced the total votes after the supplementary poll.

 

According to him, Taiwo polled a total of 36,115 votes  to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mrs Rita Orji, who got  32,557 votes.

 

Ilorin added that Mr Matin Iwonlaye of Accord Party had 587 votes, Mr Jimoh Rasheed of PPN got 206 votes,  Mr David Kola of AD polled 158 votes, Mr Michael Ogoeke of of APP polled 149 votes while Ms Julie King of APDA polled 112 votes.

 

According to him, Mr Adebayo Adegbenro of ADC scored 107 votes, Mr Kennedy Nzemiro of PPC had 90 votes, Mr Morenikeji Oluwole of MPN had 39 votes, Mr Jacob Ogundiran of DPC scored 17 votes while Ms Victoria Oladipupo of  DA,  polled 06 votes.

 

Ilori said: “I declared that Kolawole Taiwo Musbau of APC, having  satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes,  is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

 

The party agents took turns to sign the results.

 

Earlier before the announcement of the result, Mr Afred Akpojotor, the INEC Electoral Officer for the council, commended the voters and stakeholders for their patience and perseverance to seeing the end of the exercise.

