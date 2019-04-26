Lagos rerun elections: Police restricts movements at Ifelodun/Ajeromi

Lagos rerun elections: Police restricts movements at Ifelodun/Ajeromi

Friday, April 26, 2019 7:37 pm


INEC Election Ballot Box

The Lagos State Police Command says there will be restriction of movement during Saturday’s Federal Constituency rerun elections in Ajeromi /Ifelodun areas of the state.

The Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Friday, said that the movements restriction would be in force between 6a.m. and 3p.m. on Saturday.

“In view of the rerun elections for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency scheduled to take place on Saturday, Lagos State Police Command has placed restrictions on vehicular and mass movements of persons from 6a.m. to 3p.m. in Ajegunle, Layeni, Amukoko, Ijora Badia, Trinity and Tolu.

“Members of the Public are to take note, especially those living within the affected areas. Violators of this restriction order will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Registered voters are assured of their safety during the rerun elections as the Command has deployed adequate number of personnel,” he said.

