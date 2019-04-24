Money ritual: 2 arrested for stealing female pants

The Satellite Police Division under the Lagos State command, has arrested two men, who specialise in stealing female pants for alleged ritual purpose.

The suspects were arrested after they engaged each other in fisticuffs following the failure of one of the parties to keep to the terms of agreement regarding the stealing of female pants.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, said that the two men were arrested at Mile-2-under-the-bridge while at each other’s throat.

Elkana gave their names as Friday Emmanuel (21) and Obiora Nwabueze (29).

He said that one of the suspects (Emmanuel) claimed that Nwabueze assigned him to steal used female pants for a fee of N30,000.

“However, after he had successfully accomplished the task, Obiora Nwabueze reneged on his promise and forcefully attempted to take the pants from him which led to exchange of blows.

“During interrogation, the said Friday Emmanuel regretted listening to his friend, Obiora, who was pestering him to get him female underwear he desperately needed to become rich,” Elkana said.

He said that both suspects were on Tuesday charged to Magistrate court-23, at Mbah road, Ajegunle, Lagos for conspiracy and stealing .