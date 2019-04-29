N19.4bn arms funds : Court fixes date for trial of Dasuki, others

Monday, April 29, 2019 2:55 pm


(File photo) Dasuki in court Photo: Femi Ipaye

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of an FCT High Court, on Monday, fixed June 11 for trial to begin for former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Amb. Bashir Yuguda, in the alleged misappropriation of N19. 4 billion arms funds.

The EFCC charged Dasuki, Yuguda alongside former Governor of Sokoto State Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company Dalhatu Investment Limited.

The EFCC charged them with 25 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public fund to the tune N19. 4 billion.

Justice Baba- Yusuf adjourned the matter after Dr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN counsel for Bafarawa, briefed the court that Dauski’s lead counsel ,Mr Joesph Daudu, SAN was bereaved .

Justice Baba-Yusuf after listening said that the court agreed with the position of all the counsel that the death of a daughter in-law, was weighty enough to grant an adjournment.

“ The matter is further adjourned until June 11 for trial’.

Earlier, EFCC Counsel, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the case was scheduled for commencement of trial and they were in court with their witness.

He informed the court further that Dasuki ‘s lawyer informed them that Daudu was bereaved.

Counsel for Bafarawa, Mr Lateef Fagbemi SAN, was asked by the judge to brief the court on the bereavement.

Fagbemi informed the court that it was true that the matter was slated for today for trial, but their colleague, Daudu, lead counsel for Dauski, was bereaved and all counsel have been informed.

” The deceased was a staff of his chambers as well as his daughter in-law.

” All counsel have met. This ugly situation has overshadowed everything, accordingly, all counsels have agreed that the matter be adjourned until June 11, at the convenience of the court.

“All counsel in the matter agreed to that, ” he said.

