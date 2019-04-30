N63.9M debt : AMCON set to attach funds in the account of Sunny Ade’s wife

Akin kuponiyi

In a bid to recover a debt of N63.9million, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has filed an application before a Federal high court in Lagos south west Nigeria, to attach funds in the accounts of King Sunny Ade’s wife,Risikat Adeniyi -Adegeye.

In an affidavit sworn to by AMCON credit officer Patience Obute , and filed before the court by a Lagos lawyer, Barrister Olatokunbo Fatai, it was alleged that flowing from the banker /customer relationship between Risikat -Adeniyi -Adegeye and sterling bank Plc, the bank by an offer letter dated 2nd July, 2017, granted a facility to the defendant in the sum of N23 million for purposes of part financing the purchase of a 4- bedroom semi detached Duplex at Central Business District, Opposite MKO Gardens Alausa, Ikeja using the property lying at Plot A2,House3,Adonai Tekts Estate, Central Business District Alausa Ikeja as security for the loan.

The said mortgage facility became non-performing as a result of default in repayment by the defendant and classified as non-performing in consequence of which it was sold to AMCON in accordance with the AMCON Act 2010 as amended.

As of 29th of November, 2017 the sum of N63.9 million was outstanding from the defendant to the Claimant owing to the defendant’s failure to meet her repayment obligation to the bank

AMCON has entered into several negotiations with and granted several concessions to the defendant giving ample time for the outstanding debt to be repaid to no avail.

Consequently, AMCON is seeking an order of the court freezing the accounts of the defendant in any account with any eligible financial institution and restraining the defendant from removing or dealing with the assets located within juridiction.

An order instructing the central Security Clearing Systemy(CSCS) to deposit all shares belonging to the defendant into the accounts of the CSCS.

AMCON in debt recovery suit is also seeking the order of the court for the

exercise of power of sale as a mortgagee under a perfected tripartite legal mortgage between the parties

AMCON verily believes that Risikat Adeniyi -Adegeye’s funds in the listed financial institutions filed before the court will serve as prejudgement security and the defendant will dissipate the said funds if unrestrained thereby rendering a possible judgement in favour of AMCON futile.