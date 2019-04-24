NBC S/West Zonal Director, Olori Olajumoke Oginni, is dead

NBC S/West Zonal Director, Olori Olajumoke Oginni, is dead

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 11:06 pm


HRH Olatunde Oginni and his wife, Olajumoke during their wedding ceremony

 

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The South West Zonal Director, Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Olori Olajumoke Oginni, is dead. Information gathered revealed that the deceased died yesterday Tuesday April 23, 2019.

As at the time of filing this report, the details of her death is unknown. Olatunde Ogini shopping complex Dugbe, Ibadan belonging to her husband was not opened today as the traders occupying the complex shut down economic activities to mourn the deceased.

The deceased died just a year after her marriage to His Royal Highness, Oba Olatunde Oginni (JP) the Olodogbo of Odogbo-Ijesha in Osun State.

The deceased, in her 50s got married to the monarch on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Ibadan North-West Registry, Onireke, after which a celebration attended by eminent Nigerians was held on December 20, 2018.

