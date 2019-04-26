NEMA moves to rescue kidnapped staff

NEMA moves to rescue kidnapped staff

Friday, April 26, 2019 7:31 pm


NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Friday that it was making effort to ensure the release of its abducted staff.

Mr Vincent Owan, Director, Disaster Risk Reduction, NEMA, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Owan recalled that four of the agency staff who were mandated to carry out National Food Security Intervention in

Rivers were abducted by unknown gunmen on Tuesday at Ahoada, along East-West road.

He said that the national food security intervention was going on in 17 states, including Rivers.

“The intervention in the state will be suspended because we have to see that our staff members are released before going back to the field to continue with the intervention programme,” Owan said.

The director said that the agency felt so bad about the kidnap of its staff in the course of their humanitarian service.

“The family members of the abducted persons have received calls from the kidnappers asking for ransom before they release them,” the director said.

