New salary hasn’t been approved for Armed Forces – DHQ

New salary hasn’t been approved for Armed Forces – DHQ

Friday, April 26, 2019 8:54 pm


General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin: Chief of defence staff

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Friday that a new salary structure had not been approved for the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

DHQ was reacting to a “fictitious document” being circulated on some social media platforms in that regard.

“The DHQ therefore, wishes to reiterate that the purported new salary scale for members of the AFN being circulated, is nothing but a false and malicious publication intended to cause disaffection among members of the AFN, as no such salary scale exists, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement.

Nwachukwu said the DHQ was dismayed by the circulation of the fictitious document which had gone viral on social media, purportedly showing a new upgraded AFN salary structure with effect from May 2019.

“The DHQ wishes to clarify that the said document does not exist; neither does it reflect the true salary structure of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“It would be recalled that that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Muhammadu Buhari, signed a new minimum wage of N30, 000 on April 18.

“It is also very pertinent for the general public to note that the AFN does not approve salaries for its personnel,” Nwachukwu said.

He therefore urged personnel and the general public to discountenance the “fake document in its entirety’’.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    YIAGA AFRICA to deploy PVT technology for Kogi, Bayelsa elections
    8 mins ago

    NAFDAC denies  report of 70 per cent fake medicines in Nigeria
    44 mins ago

    Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers, 4 cattle rustlers in Taraba
    1 hour ago

    Osun West Senatorial District: Court urged to order Adeleke’s vacation of Seat
    1 hour ago

    Profit taking: NSE market capitalisation loses N68bn
    2 hours ago

    Ekiti herders’ killings: Joint security team arrests 2 suspects
    2 hours ago

    Oyo opens negotiations on minimum wage, congratulates new NLC excos
    2 hours ago

    37 suspected militants jailed in Mozambique