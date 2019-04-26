Nigeria anxiously waiting for result of trial vaccine in Malawi- FG

The Federal Government says it is anxiously waiting for the result of pilot RTSS/ASO1, the World’s first anti malaria vaccine, recently introduced in Malawi.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, revealed this at the commemoration of 2019 World Malaria Day (WMD) in Abuja on Thursday.

Adewole said that success of the vaccine would catalyze global efforts at eliminating malaria.

He noted that Nigeria was responsible for 25 per cent of global malaria burden and 19 per cent of global deaths from malaria.

He further said that despite waiting for the success of the trial vaccine, more commitments were being made by the country with the help of its development partners to eliminate the scourge.

“We are fully committed to malaria elimination. We have developed innovative programmes that will increase access to funds for malaria programme implementation,

“Some of which include the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, the Save One Million Lives Project, and we are also soliciting for additional funding support for malaria programme,” he said.

He said that every Nigerian has a role to play in the effort to end the scourge of malaria, from the artisan on the street to the Chief Executive in the office.

“There are simple things that we can do like keeping our environment clean, sleep inside the Long lasting Insecticidal Nets, when feverish please go for a test and if positive ensure that you are treated with Artemisinin based Combination Therapy (ACT).

“We need to improve on the level of our investment to achieve a reduction of at least 40 per cent in malaria case incidence and mortality rates globally by 2020.”

Adewole noted that the WMD celebration provides the opportunity to review our strategies and up the tempo with a view to reducing significantly the burden of malaria in our country.

“In 2018, President Mohammadu Buhari approved an incentive funding of $18.5 million for procurement of Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLIN). We carried out LLINs replacement campaigns in eight States.

“In order to ensure malaria commodities availability, a national quantification exercise was conducted in conjunction with states and other partners,” he added.

Adewole also noted that the federal government was in the process of setting up an expert group comprising of researchers in the field of malaria to provide guidance on country strategies for malaria elimination.

According to him, the process of Malaria Programme Review (MPR), a holistic review of malaria programme implementation in the country is on-going and the outcome would inform changes in strategies and interventions where necessary.