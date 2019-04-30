Nigerians hail release of Zainab, another by Saudi authorities

Following pressures from the Federal Government and outcry from Nigerians, the Saudi Arabian Government on Tuesday released Zainab Aliyu, detained in that country for allegedly being in possession of banned substance.

Nigerians have been disturbed by the news that Aliyu, a 22-year-old student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, who travelled for Lesser Hajj in December, 2018 was detained by the Saudi Arabia authorities for allegedly exporting tramadol to Saudi Arabia.

However, due to mounting pressures from the Nigerian government, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mustapha Sulaiman, announced on Tuesday that Aliyu and another man, Ibrahim Abubakar had been released.

Many residents of Abuja were irked at the story of the female student who was framed for allegedly possessing drugs and called for urgent intervention of the government.

Reacting to the release, Gloria Iraboh, a journalist commended the Federal Government for the release, and decried the horrible way Nigerians were being treated abroad.

“I think the problem is that the corruption level of this country is just too high and it affects the image of Nigerians abroad.

“Nigerians are maltreated, imprisoned and even killed in many countries, it is not acceptable.

“I strongly believe that those arrested should be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.’’

Rahamatu Aminu, a student also expressed delight that Aliyu had been released, however, said she was disappointed at the way Nigerians were being treated in other countries.

“These drug peddlers should be dealt with and made to pay for their crimes because they are tarnishing the image of the country.

“Who knows how many people have been killed or how many are in their prisons by such frame-up.

“Luckily, we heard about this one but what about other ones whose stories we have not heard.

“The girl is lucky to have such strong supportive family who are not ready to give up on her.”

Mr Jide Ajayi, a business owner said: “I think this girl’s case is an eye opener to all to be very careful at our airports.

“These airline or airport workers should be closely watched as they are making quick money through drug peddling.’’

“I thank the Federal Government for this prompt action in releasing the girl and arresting the perpetrators.’’