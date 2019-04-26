No plans to relocate NGMC to Abuja- NNPC

Friday, April 26, 2019 10:28 am


NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no plans to relocate its Gas Marketing Subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC), from Warri to Abuja.

The Corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affiars Division , in Abuja, on Friday.

It also said that the purported plans to spend N120million as yearly rent and another N294million to relocate NGMC to Abuja were false and should be discountenanced by members of the public.

It said the clarification was imperative because of a misleading report on the purported relocation and allocation of the huge sums of money for that purpose as broadcast in the social media by a group.

It described the misinformation by the group as malicious and capable of inciting the public, particularly NGMC’s host communities, against the company.

“NGMC remains committed to staying and executing it business operations in the Niger Delta.

“The company is poised to sustaining the existing relations between it and its esteemed stakeholders and members of the public,”the corporation added.

