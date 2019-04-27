Nollywood: Sola Fosudo decries rate of violence, sex in movies

Veteran actor and scholar, Prof. Sola Fosudo, has decried the prevalence of violence and sex scenes in Nigerian movies in recent times.

Fosudo flayed the trend on Saturday in Lagos during his presentation at a capacity building workshop for members of staff of the NFVCB South-West Zone.

The event with the theme, “Film and Video Works in the New Horizon”, had in attendance stakeholders from the academia as well as seasoned industry practitioners who held training sessions for participants.

Fosudo, acclaimed for his roles in “Glamour Girls” and “True Confession”, spoke on “General Principles and Criteria for Film Classification” at the event.

He said “The violence scenes in our films today have become more gruesome and sex scenes have become increasingly detailed.

“Use of vulgar language on screen has also increased over the years along with disregard for moral values, family values and religious tolerance.

“We rarely get to watch movies that are purely serene and meaningful and lacking violence and obscenity.

“Today’s generation would consider such movies of those days to be “Lame “ or “boring” because they are so used to seeing and hearing the violent and the obscene.”

He said that the moral decadence and increased aggressive behavior among juvenile were largely traceable to films they watch.

He, therefore, urged filmmakers to place societal values, culture and national interest above personal pecuniary interests.

The professor of Theatre Arts, however, commended NFVCB for its role in steering the nation’s evolving motion picture industry.

He urged the board to be more stringent in handling filmmakers who breach its classification guidelines.

“Extensive research has shown that higher levels of children’s exposure to media violence correlate with increased acceptance of aggressive attitudes and increased aggressive behaviour .

“Hence,there is need for proper and diligent classification of our films in order to protect the young and the vulnerable in our society.

“Basically, there should be guidelines that reflect National Policy, Community Standards and other factors such as the content of the film, its artistic, educational, social, cultural and literary merits.

Mr Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director of NFVCB, in his opening remark, said the workshop was part of efforts by the board to reposition itself for efficient service delivery.

He added that the board under his watch was keying into the Ease-of –Doing-Business mantra of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“The NFVCB is serving the largest film industry in Africa, therefore its workforce needs training and re-training, and I am committed to doing just that.

“This workshop is designed to be held in the six geo-political zones for our officers across the 36 states.

“In doing the censorship, licensing and classification job, every member of staff of the board needs good human and public relation skills, and we have relevant experts here to address that as well,” he said.

NAN reports that over 100 officials of the board as well as veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani, Professor Olu Obafemi, among other scholars were present at the event.