Obiano Praised by APGA Northern, Southwest Leaders

Obiano Praised by APGA Northern, Southwest Leaders

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 2:43 pm


Governor Obiano

 

Northern leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, have passed a vote of confidence in the National leader of the party and its Chairman Board of Trustees, Governor Willie Obiano, for his good governance.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy National Chairman, North of the Party, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu, after a meeting of the Northern Leaders of the party in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The statement signed by twenty five Northern leaders of the party however dissociated them from the demand by a former National Secretary of APGA, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, for the NationalChairmanship of the party to be zoned to the North.

According to the group such demand is for the selfish interest of the former National Secretary, and does not represent the interest of the North.

Meanwhile, the South-West chapter of APGA has in a communiqué jointly signed by Messrs Mike Angel Folorunsho, and Mayo Sowunmi, convener of the meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State lauded Governor Obiano’s leadership style.

