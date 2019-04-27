Ogun Governor-Elect assures TASCE of immediate attention

Ogun Governor-Elect assures TASCE of immediate attention

Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:05 am


Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the management, staff and students of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, of immediate attention once his government is inaugurated on May 29, 2019.

Abiodun gave this assurance on Friday, during a courtesy visit by the Coalition of Tai Solarin College of Education Staff (COTAS) at his Iperu Remo residence, led by their Chairman, Comrade Daniel Aborisade.

The visit was to felicitate with the Governor-elect on the recent victory recorded at the March 09 polls, and more importantly, to air their views on some critical issues affecting the staff students, and the overall survival of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), an institution named after a foremost Nigerian educator and author, Augustus Taiwo “Tai” Solarin.

Issues raised during the interaction, ranged from non-payment of salaries and arrears, non-payment of pension, non-remittance of cooperative deduction, absence of governing council, among others.

To have a deeper understanding of their challenges, the delegation requested that a visitation panel should be constituted to look into the affairs of the institution.

Abiodun assured them that all the challenges currently facing TASCE will be given immediate and proper attention by the incoming administration, with a promise to personally visit the institution upon his assumption of office.

