Osun safe for investors- Deputy Governor

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:25 am


Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

The Deputy Governor of Osun, Mr Benedict Alabi, has described the state as the safest for foreign direct investor due to the adequate security in addition to constant regular power supply and available infrastructure.

Alabi made this known in Osogbo at a dinner party organised for a delegation of officers from the Nigeria Foreign Service Academy on a study tour of the state.

” The young ambassadors have seen by themselves the potential in stock which Osun has to lure investors in to the state.

” The state is blessed with human power, adequate security and regular power supply which are key to attracting both foreign and local investors,” Alabi said.

Alabi urged the visitors to use their positions in their various countries of posting to give positive recommendations on the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Eze Okechukwu, a Director in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, had thanked Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for his hospitality and kind gesture.

Okechukwu said a lot had been learnt on the opportunities and resources available across the state.

Mr Oladele Matthew, who spoke onbehalf of the visitors, thanked the officials of the state for their hospitality.

Matthew, who commended the efforts of the state government, expressed the hope that his colleagues would promote the state by attracting foreign investors to the state.

