Oyo Assembly reverses impeachment of LG chiefs

Oyo Assembly reverses impeachment of LG chiefs

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 5:41 pm


Oyo State House of Assembly

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday reversed the impeachment of the Chairman of Irepo Local Government Council, Alhaji Adediran Asifu, and his deputy, Victoria Ojedele .

The Speaker, Hon. Olagunju Ojo, said that Sections 20 and 21 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended had specified procedures to follow for impeachment to be carried out.

He said that the seven members of the legislative arm of Irepo Local Government, who initiated the impeachment process, failed to follow the laid down procedures.

According to Ojo, it is the responsibility of the State Assembly to ensure peace  among both parties to the dispute.

Olagunju, while urging indegenes and residents of Irepo Local Government to remain calm, directed the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to look into the matter and report back to the assembly within a week.

Ojo also ordered Asifu and his deputy to continue to carry out their constitutional responsibilities as chairman and vice chairman of Irepo Local Government.

The House, in another development, summoned the Commissioners for Environment, Works and Transport, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the management of Oyo State Road Traffic Management Auhority (OYRTMA).

He ordered them to appear before the House to clarify issues affecting discipline and free flow of traffic in the state.

The summon followed a motion moved by Hon. Olusegun Ajanaku representing Ibadan South West II on urgent need to prevent indiscriminate parking of vehicles.

Ajanaku, who said government needed to come up with clear-cut policies to regulate road side parking, noted that indiscriminate parking of vehicles had resulted in undue accidents.

Ojo directed the clerk of the House to write the Ministry of Environment, Works and Transport, NURTW and OYRTMA to appear before the House on May 7.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    I’m going back to my profession — Outgoing Lagos lawmaker
    23 mins ago

    Why I ignited fire which killed 8 family members – Palm wine tapper
    43 mins ago

    New minimum wage long overdue — Gov. Okowa
    49 mins ago

    4 killed as train crushes tricycle in Lagos
    56 mins ago

    $9.5m FIFA grant: Court orders NFF to produce charge against Pinnick
    59 mins ago

    N15m debt: ITF drags Commerzbank Representative Nigeria to court
    1 hour ago

    FG says 2.78m workers die from occupation accidents
    1 hour ago

    N63.9M debt : AMCON set to attach funds in the account of Sunny Ade’s wife