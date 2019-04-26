Oyo opens negotiations on minimum wage, congratulates new NLC excos

Oyo opens negotiations on minimum wage, congratulates new NLC excos

Friday, April 26, 2019 7:49 pm


Labour unions protest over minimum wage

 

The Oyo State Government has opened negotiations on the new minimum wage, as it congratulated the newly elected officers of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the NLC in the state on Thursday elected its new officers with Mr Adebayo Titilolola-Sodo as the new State Chairman.

The state government commended the union for its peaceful transition, adding that its doors for negotiation on the minimum wage were opened as requested in the union’s earlier letter.

It promised that a meeting would be held with NLC on Monday to open discussions on modalities for implementing the new minimum wage signed by President Muhammad Buhari on April 18.

The state government commended the state chapter of NLC for its cooperation in the last eight years of the Abiola Ajimobi-led administration.

“The Oyo State Government is impressed with the hitch free elections of the NLC and the peaceful leadership transition, which is in tandem with the ideals of the Ajimobi administration.

“This coincides with the inauguration of transition committee comprising top government officials and the nominees of the governor-elect by the governor,’’ it said.

It commended the immediate past executive of the union led by Comrade Waheed Olojede, for the cooperation and support given to the administration.

“They commended government’s efforts in deploying 100 per cent of the state’s Federal Allocation to payment of workers’ salary, which helped in regular payment of salaries inspite of the  economic challenges in the country.

“We urge the new leadership of the union to replicate same understanding with the in-coming governor and his team as governance is a continuum.

“More importantly, it is significant that the Ajimobi administration has offset the seven months backlog of workers’ salaries and will endeavour to pay May Salary before May 28,”  it said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    YIAGA AFRICA to deploy PVT technology for Kogi, Bayelsa elections
    9 mins ago

    NAFDAC denies  report of 70 per cent fake medicines in Nigeria
    39 mins ago

    New salary hasn’t been approved for Armed Forces – DHQ
    45 mins ago

    Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers, 4 cattle rustlers in Taraba
    1 hour ago

    Osun West Senatorial District: Court urged to order Adeleke’s vacation of Seat
    1 hour ago

    Profit taking: NSE market capitalisation loses N68bn
    2 hours ago

    Ekiti herders’ killings: Joint security team arrests 2 suspects
    2 hours ago

    37 suspected militants jailed in Mozambique