Plateau PDP Crisis: Secondus’ delegation fails to save suspended chairman

Mr Theophilus Dakashan-led delegation sent by Mr Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday failed to save the suspended Chairman of Plateau Chapter of the Party, Chief Damishi Sango.

The 16 members of the State EXCO of the party had last week suspended Sango and his Deputy, Mr Amos Gombi, for alleged disrespect to elders, sidelining members of the EXCO and misappropriation of campaign funds.

Mr Chris Hassan, Vice Chairman, Plateau North Senatorial District, was nominated to act as chairman of the party in the state pending the determination of the allegations raised against Sango.

Secondus, had on Monday sent a 5-Man committee to Jos to intervene in the recent crisis that engulfed the party in Plateau.

The delegation, which arrived the state on Monday met a brickwall in its efforts to reverse the suspension of Sango and his deputy.

A reliable party source said the meeting which began around 3.00 p.m. ended around 7.00p.m. without any success.

The source disclosed that the committee communicated the concern and disposition of the party’s national headquarters over the crisis brewing in the state chapter of the party.

The source said the state EXCO had bluntly told the delegation to allow it do the needful and complete it job “even though we have our due respect for our national chairman.

“We told the delegation that they should allow the 7-Man Committee the state executive Council committee set up on Monday to investigate Sango and whatever may the outcome of its investigation it should be fully implemented,’’ Mr Benedict Shiknuhul, the Vice Chairman, Plateau Central Zone said.

Shiknugul disclosed that the delegation relayed Secondus’ message to the state chapter, where it called on members to sheath their swords and let peace reign.

“But the executive council committee said no to anything that will stop the 7-Man committee it set up to investigate Sango over all the allegations levelled against him.

“If at the end of the investigation our suspended chairman is found wanting, he might go six months or a year suspension or at worst be removed as chairman of the party as stipulated by our party constitution.

“Again, if Sango is not found guilty of all the allegations, of course the suspension will be lifted for normalcy to return in the state chapter of the party,’’ Shiknuhul explained.

Before the arrival of the delegation in Jos, party members made up of PDP BOT members in the state, state EXCO members, serving National and State House of Assembly members, all LGA party Chairmen and members of Elders Forum, who are 72 in number had ratified the suspension.