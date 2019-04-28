Reality star, Alex Unusual raises concern on bullying

Reality star, Alex Asogwa, a.k.a Alex Unusual has expressed concerns over the rampant cases of bullying, especially among children, urging victims to speak out.

Alex Unusual spoke at an interactive session with children at the Akada Children’s Book (ACBF) Festival with the theme ‘Stop that bully’ on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organized by Clever Clogs Books in collaboration with the British Council.

She said, “Some people bully others because they are insecure. Learn to stand up for yourself, no one is bigger than you are.



Reality star Alex Unusual speaking on “Stop the Bully” with children at the Akada Children’s Festival (ACBF) in Lagos. Photo credit IG.

Alex Unusual said: “Report to the nearest elderly person when you find out someone is being bullied.

The model/dancer also advised the children that “If you work hard at things you do, you will be where you want to be,”.

Also, Mrs Bunmi Aboderin-Talabi, convener of the event said the aim of the ACBF is to spark and sustain a healthy literary lifestyle from childhood and encourage literary creativity in Nigeria.

The highlight of the session was a composition of anti-bully song by Alex Unusual, to help the children learn better and speak out against any form of bullying.

Alex Unusual also shared her thoughts on from the experiences from the children on her twitter handle @alex_unsual1;

“Today I spoke to a lot of children and I found out many of them were victims of bully but until my class, they kept it to themselves.

And it was eating deep without their parents or guardian’s knowledge or understanding.

“It took me a lot to get it out of them but by God’s grace I was able to get them to talk about it publicly and privately too, giving advice to the best of my ability and knowledge.

“I can proudly say I instilled a lot of self confidence in all of them today, boosted confidence and changed lives.



Alex Unusual with some of the children at the book festival (Source: IG)

“Thank you God for giving me a strong voice. I miss the children already. I will share my bully stories later,” Alex said.

“Thank you so much @cleverclogsbook @britishcouncil for giving me a chance to make my voice heard at the Akada children’s book festival.

Prior to the event, Alex led an anti bullying campaign on her Instagram page u@alex_unusual with 1.5 million followers using the tag #stopthatbullywithalex where she asked fans to share their bullying experience.

The post drew over 800 comments of people speaking out about bullying, especially during childhood and it’s impact on their lives.

The event had children, parents, teachers; children’s book authors and illustrators in attendance.