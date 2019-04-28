Ronaldo hits 600th club goal as Juventus hold Inter Milan

Ronaldo hits 600th club goal as Juventus hold Inter Milan

Sunday, April 28, 2019 12:57 pm


Christiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 600th goal of his club career to earn Italian champions Juventus a 1-1 draw away to Inter Milan in the Serie A on Saturday.

The Turin club wrapped up an eighth successive league title last weekend but found themselves behind early on to a wonder-strike from Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

However, the Portuguese responded with a powerful finish in the second half to make it 20 league goals for the season.

The goal moved Ronaldo within two strikes of Serie A’s leading scorer, Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria, in the process.

Inter remain in third place on 62 points, four ahead of AS Roma who are below them.

Juventus, who dropped points for just the sixth time in 34 games this season, moved up to 88 points.

This fixture, known as the “Derby d’Italia’’, is one of the country’s fiercest rivalries.

The home fans taunted the visitors with a pre-match mosaic of placards featuring the UEFA Champions League trophy alongside the words ‘Game Over’.

It was in reference to Juve’s quarter-final exit to Ajax Amsterdam in April.

The home support were left delighted just seven minutes in, when Nainggolan latched onto Matteo Politano’s dipping pass and unleashed a swerving volley from 25 yards out.

It flew past Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Ronaldo drew Juventus level after 62 minutes, exchanging passes with Miralem Pjanic before drilling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

It was the 600th goal of the 34-year-old’s club career, with 450 having come at Real Madrid, 118 at Manchester United, 27 at Juventus and five at Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international is narrowly ahead of Lionel Messi, who scored his 598th goal for FC Barcelona on Saturday.

The goal helped them win the Spanish La Liga title with a 1-0 win over Levante.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Norwich City beat Blackburn to seal promotion to English Premier League
    21 mins ago

    Messi seals another La Liga title for FC Barcelona
    5 hours ago

    Ibadan Series: ‘Sooting’ Pounded Yam, Lounges, Malls, Supermarkets and ‘Evaburator’
    12 hours ago

    Ngige’s Incestuous Affair with Marie Antoinette
    14 hours ago

    Revisit 9th NASS zoning arrangement, Southeast APC urges national leadership
    14 hours ago

    APGA northern leaders  pass vote of confidence on Gov. Obiano
    14 hours ago

    Dangote donates N1.2bn students’ hostel to ABU
    15 hours ago

    Army confirms killing 4 bandits in Zamfara