Senate President: Emirate urges Ndume, Goje to step down for Lawan

Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:51 pm


Ahmed Lawan

The Bade Emirate in Yobe, on Saturday appealed to Senators Ali Ndume and Danjuma Goje, both of All Progressives Congress (APC) to step down for anointed Sen. Ahmad Lawan in the contest for the seat of the Senate President.

The duo of Alhaji Mamman Suleiman and Alhaji Mohammed Gagiyo, who are both prominent title holders in the emirate made the call while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews.

They said the recent endorsement of Lawan by the national leadership of the APC was in the interest of the North East and the entire country.

Suleiman said: “as compatriots of the region, we expect the two senators to support the senate leader following his endorsement by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nigeria in the last four years had suffered from unnecessary political conflicts between the executive and National Assembly which must not be repeated in the ninth assembly’’.

The two king makers of the emirate, therefore, urged all APC senators to remain united, adding that they must try and subsume their personal interests for the peace and stability of the assembly.

Gagiyo, also said Lawan’s experience as the senate leader made him more prepared and qualified for the office.

“As a region, we should exhibit the spirit of unity we are known for by supporting Lawan to succeed.

“The people of Bade Emirate are solidly behind the Senate Leader, for Senate President and, we call on our brothers, Ndume and Goje to step down for him forthwith, ’’ he said.

