Senate to investigate alleged infraction in NYSC DG’s appointment

The Senate has mandated it’s Committee on Youth and Sports to investigate alleged infraction in the appointment of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Director General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim by the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukuru Buratai.

This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Dino Melaye(PDP-Kogi) at plenary on Tuesday.

Melaye while citing Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rule, alleged that Buratai breached the Constitution by appointing the director general.

According to him, COAS does not have the right to carry out the said appointment.

“The NYSC is not a formation of the Nigerian Army.

“My Point of Order is on the infraction of the Constitution by the COAS, who removed the NYSC DG and replaced him with another through signal.

“The NYSC Act Section 5, says there shall be for a service called NYSC and the DG that shall be appointed by the President.

“Surprisingly the COAS through signal removed and replaced the DG. Meanwhile, the armed forces act did not empower anybody to appoint the DG.

“It is important to note that previous DGs including the immediate past were appointed by president.

“We should not allow a constitutional country that is governed by law and order to be treated like a banana republic,” he said.

Contributing, Sen. Bassey Akpan, Chairman Senate Committee on Gas, seconded the point of order and requested that the matter be investigated.

Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa(PDP-Abia) said, that the fact that a military officer was heading the corps, did not mean that it is a military formation.

He requested that the sacked DG be reinstated since he was allegedly removed illegally.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki asked the committee to treat the matter as urgent and report to senate within one week.(NAN)