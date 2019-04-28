Sokoto Govt. cautions politicians against reckless statements

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has cautioned politicians in the state against reckless statements capable of causing a breach of the peace, and threatened to institute legal action against those involved.

Tambuwal’s position was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Yusuf Dingiadi, his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna, specifically urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to desist from peddling rumours and propaganda in social media platforms.

“The APC leaders have formed a habit of spreading falsehood in social media platforms. Government will soon begin to take legal action unless the politicians instigating the media propaganda and hate speech desist.

“Their activities, if left unchecked, will undermine the peace of the state.

“Sokoto is a peaceful state. We will no longer allow propagandists to toy with its peaceful co-existence,” he said.

The governor’s aide advised the APC to pursue its petition at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and “stop distracting the legal process with propaganda”.

“Since the party has already filed a case at the tribunal, it should allow the tribunal to decide. It should not pre-empt the tribunal. It should wait for its verdict and keep the peace while doing so.

“Alternatively, APC should start preparing for 2023 election, instead of fanning embers of disunity using the social media because the people of Sokoto have spoken through the ballot box.”

The statement quoted Tambuwal as urging the opposition to join him in developing the state so as to improve the living standard of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quotes Alhaji Isa Sadiq, Chairman, Sokoto State Chapter of the APC, as telling newsmen recently that the party would soon retrieve, “at all cost”, its governorship mandate “stolen by the PDP”.

Sadiq had averred that Tambuwal’s claims that federal powers were deployed against him were “deluded and misplaced outcries that are inefficacious, just as they are immaterial and ineffectual”.

The APC chairman further averred that “the electorate has since lost confidence in the PDP which fielded expired and lesser candidates, who lacked even the least of support”.