Stakeholders commend peaceful conduct of Lagos supplementary poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders on Saturday commended peaceful conduct of the supplementary election in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting has ended in most of the 71 polling units where the supplementary election is taking place.

As of the time of filling this report, sorting and counting of ballot papers were ongoing.

At polling units 086, 085, 084 and 081 of Ward 05, Tolu Area, INEC officials started the crossing of unused ballot papers at 2:00 p.m., while sorting and counting commenced immediately.

The exercise was carried out under the watch of various security agencies in the presence of political party representatives.

In his remark, the All Progressives Congress (APC) supervisor at PU 085, Oguntokun St. in Ward 05, Mr Ademola Olagbenro, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

“The conduct was peaceful and I am satisfied with the result. People came out to vote. There is no violence,” Olagbenro said.

Also, Mr Raphael Obot, an agent of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) at PU 081located at Asibejoye St. of Ward 05, said the exercise was largely peace.

But, Obot raised concern over pockets of attempts allegedly made by some thugs to disturb the process.

“The process, at the earlier stage, was peaceful, but along the line it was disrupted by thugs until police intervention quelled the uproar.

” I think we should allow people to decide who governs or leads them,” Obot said.

An APC Supervisor in the same unit, Mr Olanrewaju Fadele also commended the exercise.

“The poll was free and fair. we are expecting a favourable result,” he said.

NAN reports that INEC had declared the Feb. 23 House of Representatives election in the constituency inconclusive due to over-voting, non-complaince with the usage of smart card readers and violence.

According to the commission, the affected areas were: Ward 02, Awodi Ora with three polling units; Ward 03, Wilmer with six polling units; Ward 04, Olodi with one polling unit and Ward 05, Tolu with 27 polling units.

Others included: Ward 07, Ojo Road with two polling units; Ward 09, Alaba-Oro with two polling units, Ward 10, Mosafejo with 18 polling units and Ward 11, Temidire 2 with 12 polling units.

The PDP candidate, Mrs Rita Orji polled 31, 982 votes, while Mr Kolawole Taiwo of the APC scored 28, 758 votes in the result declared by the commission for the Feb. 23 election.

The difference between PDP and APC is 3224. The result of the supplementary election will be added to the Feb. 23 result before a winner emerges.