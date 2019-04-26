Third Mainland Bridge Safe For Use- Fed Government

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has assured the General Public that the expansion joint shown in a Facebook video clip is one of those slated for change during repairs to the Third Mainland Bridge which will commence soon. The ministry said this in a press statement it released recently, adding that the (expansion joint) is still functioning and its engineers and consultants have advised that it does not pose any structural danger to the bridge and it is safe to use.

The ministry went down memory lane that the Third Mainland Bridge was shut down for a 3-day Investigative Maintenance in August 2018. Tests done on the expansion joints then – called static and dynamic load tests – were, according to the ministry, to check functionality. It added that a number of expansion joints were identified for replacement then.

More recently, in March this year, the ministry reminded Nigerians that underwater confirmatory tests (video attached) preceding the repair works to be done on the Bridge, were carried out on the piles to determine if there is further deterioration or not on the piles from that done in 2013.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/4MK_s-o1bzA

Here is the remaining part of the statement:

“However, all the tests done preparatory to closure of the Bridge to commence comprehensive Maintenance works indicate that the integrity of the Bridge is intact.

Therefore the Third Mainland Bridge is safe for use, and people should desist from spreading or sharing false information about the Bridge on Social Media platforms.

The expansion joints to be replaced are part of a regular bridge maintenance programme that has been neglected for decades which the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is now addressing frontally on many bridges nationwide. Such maintenance works include resurfacing of the Bridge, along with several others, which this administration is also undertaking as the bridge users will attest to a better driving surface.”