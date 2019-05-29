124 migrants rescued from drowning off Libya

124 migrants rescued from drowning off Libya

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:51 pm


Italian navy helping migrants rescued from drowning (FILE PHOTO)

Libya’s coastguard rescued a total of 124 migrants after their boats broke down during Europe-bound journeys, the country’s navy said on Wednesday.

The rescue operations took place off Libya’s Western town of Zuwara on Tuesday after the two boats’ engines stalled, the navy said.

The rescued migrants included 20 children.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The North African country has since become a major transit route for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

Thousands of migrants have been rescued or have died in perilous journeys to Europe. (dpa/NAN)

