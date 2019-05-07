Tuesday, May 7, 2019 1:06 am


 

Uchechukwu Ogah

Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, APC governorship candidate in Abia in the recently concluded general elections, has urged Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence during the Ramadan period.

The month of Ramadan, a Holy period during which the Muslim faithful fast, pray and offer sacrifices, commenced on Monday, May 6.

Ogah, while wishing the Muslim faithful a fruitful fasting period, urged them to commit Nigeria’s future to the Almighty.

“I wish you a fruitful Ramadan Fast; may the benefits of the period take roots in our lives and in the existence of our nation,” Ogah said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja.

Ogah further urged Muslims to pray for forgiveness and atonement of sins during the period.

“May forgiveness and the atonement of our sins mark every day of this period of sacrifice and penitence.

“And may God of creation accept our worship and acts of piety,” he said. (

