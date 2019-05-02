2 brothers die from generator fumes in Lagos

2 brothers die from generator fumes in Lagos

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:25 pm


Health

Tragedy struck at Ojota area of Lagos on Tuesday when two brothers were found dead in a shop owned by their sister due to generator fumes allegedly inhaled while sleeping.

Spokesman for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Elkana said they slept in  the shop and put on the generator in the same place.

According to him, they were found dead by their sister on Tuesday morning.

“On May 21, at about 7.30am, Ogudu Police Station received an information that on the said date at about 6.30am, one Emmanuel John, 21 years and John Paul, 22 years were found dead.

“They died as a result of generator fumes they inhaled while asleep. We gathered that the duo  put on a generator and locked themselves inside the shop, resulting to their death,” Elkana said.

NAN had earlier gathered that the deceased were recently brought from the village for some skills acquisition before the sad incident.

NAN further learnt that relatives of the deceased had evacuated the corpses for burial

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    2019: Tribunal upholds Wike’s election, dismisses Labour Party’s petition 
    14 mins ago

    Gov. Ahmed of Kwara dissolves State Executive Council
    19 mins ago

    Nigeria’s fight against corruption, insecurity is on — Osinbajo
    21 mins ago

    Seriake Dickson emerges Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum
    36 mins ago

    What the weather would look like on Thursday – NiMet
    44 mins ago

    Korean agency wants maximum use of Kogi vocational institute
    2 hours ago

    ASUU Asks Oyo, Osun Govts To Declare State of Emergency On LAUTECH…
    3 hours ago

    South African lawmakers elect Ramaphosa as state president