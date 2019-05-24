2019: Court dismisses suit challenging Buhari’s nomination

An FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja on Friday dismissed a suit challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination in  the 2019 Presidential Election for lacking in merit.

Other respondents in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Chairman,  Adams .

The suit was filed by Ozuzu  Theodora,  Udichukwu Obina, Peter Oduba and Zaro Melchizedek, under the platform of Democracy, Human Rights, Anti-Corruption, Integrity Advocates (DHRACIA)

The plaintiffs approach the court by way of an originating summon and have presented three questions for determination

They prayed the court to declare that by virtue of the provisions of Sections 1 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004, the direct cash of N45 million as nomination fee by President Buhari was illegal and unlawful.

Specially, the  plaintiffs  also prayed that President Buhari’s candidature under the platform of the APC should be declared null and void, since the money used to get the form was direct.

They are also averred that the money used in the purchase of the form was in excess of the authorised cash limit for either an individual or corporate body.

They also prayed  for an order setting aside or nullifying the nomination of the President for the 2019 election and declare it illegal, unlawful and lacking in due process.

Justice Danlami Senchi dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

Senchi also dismissed the suit on the grounds that the petitioners refused to show up in court to defend their suit on two occasions particularly on May 17 and May 24.

The Judge held  that the court also lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

“The plaintiffs and their counsel abandoned their suit.

`I am satisfied that the plaintiffs were fully aware that this matter comes up today.

“The court has no jurisdiction to entertain this matter, this suit is hereby dismissed,’’ he held.

The Judge also awarded a cost of N2 million against the plaintiff.

