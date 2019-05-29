2019 Oyo State Governor’s Inauguration: Photo Album

2019 Oyo State Governor’s Inauguration: Photo Album

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 11:49 pm


Seyi Makinde at the pre-inauguration dinner

Governor Seyi Makinde and his wife,Tamunominini at the pre inauguration dinner party

Seyi Makinde and his family at the pre-inauguration dinner

Seyi Makinde, his wife; Rauf Olaniyan and his wife

From left, Tamunominini Makinde, her husband, Seyi and Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola during the governorship inauguration

Governor and his wife and Deputy Governor and his wife

Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde And His Family

Governor Seyi Makinde, His Deputy and their families

Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde and his family and Chief Justice of Oyo State, Justice Muntar Abimbola

Governor Seyi Makinde and his wife and Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan and his wife

Governor Seyi Makinde arriving the inauguration venue

Governor Seyi Makinde greeting dignitaries

Governor Seyi Makinde in the midst of the crowd

Governor Seyi Makinde on parade

Governor Seyi Makinde on parade

Governor Seyi Makinde delivering his speech

Governor Seyi Makinde

Oyo State’s first family

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his wife Tamunominini arriving the venue of the inauguration

Seyi Makinde and his wife, Tamunominini and the Head of Service, Ololade Agboola in exco chamber in governor’s office

Seyi Makinde and his wife, Tamunominini entering exco chamber in governor’s office

Seyi Makinde and his wife, Tamunominini in exco chamber in governor’s office

Seyi Makinde and his wife, Tamunominini.

Seyi Makinde and Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola during the governorship inauguration

Seyi Makinde and Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola during the governorship inauguration

Seyi Makinde taking the oath of allegiance

Seyi Makinde, accompanied by his wife, Tamunominini to exco chamber in governor’s office

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111

crowd

Crowd

Dignitaries at Seyi Makinde’s inauguration

Former Governor of Osun and Ekiti States, Prince Oyinlola Olagunsoye and Ayodele Fayose

Photos compiled by Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

