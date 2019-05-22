2019: Tribunal upholds Wike’s election, dismisses Labour Party’s petition 

2019: Tribunal upholds Wike’s election, dismisses Labour Party’s petition 

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:23 pm


Gov. Wike of Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Rivers State 2019 Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Chief  Isaac Wonwu against the 2019 Electoral Victory  of the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Chairman of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal, Justice O.K Kaigama dismissed the petition following  a motion for withdrawal, moved by counsel to Chief Wonwu, Mr Uche Ulemene.
Justice Kaigama also  stated that the Labour Party Governorship Candidate withdrew the petition  on his own volition  and that there were  no  illegal  agreements  that necessitated  the  withdrawal.
Counsel to the Rivers State Labour Party Governorship Candidate sought the leave of the Tribunal to withdraw  the petition  and strike out same.
He informed the Tribunal that his application to withdraw the petition is accompanied  by a notice of consent to withdraw, marked as Exhibit A.
He added that also annexed is an affidavit  against  illegal terms of withdrawal.
Counsel  to the Governor Wike, MS Agwu said that they are not opposed  to the withdrawal.  He announced  that he filed an affidavit against  any illegal  terms of  withdrawal, noting that the petitioner withdrew the petition on his own volition.
The  Tribunal dismissed  the Labour Party Petition EPT/RS/GOV/O4/2019, saying  that the Labour Party Governorship Candidate stated that he withdrew  the petition  in the interest of Rivers State.
Counsel  to INEC, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) informed  the Tribunal  that INEC filed a preliminary objection to the Petition.
He stated that INEC  is not opposing the application  for withdrawal.
He announced  that INEC filed a preliminary objection because  the petition lacked merit.  He urged the Tribunal to dismiss  the petition.

Governor Wike emerged victorious at the 2019 Governorship Election where he  polled  886,264 .

The AAC Candidate scored 173,859 to emerge second.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    2 brothers die from generator fumes in Lagos
    17 mins ago

    Gov. Ahmed of Kwara dissolves State Executive Council
    22 mins ago

    Nigeria’s fight against corruption, insecurity is on — Osinbajo
    24 mins ago

    Seriake Dickson emerges Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum
    39 mins ago

    What the weather would look like on Thursday – NiMet
    47 mins ago

    Korean agency wants maximum use of Kogi vocational institute
    2 hours ago

    ASUU Asks Oyo, Osun Govts To Declare State of Emergency On LAUTECH…
    3 hours ago

    South African lawmakers elect Ramaphosa as state president