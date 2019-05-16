2019 UTME: Candidates now free to access results on portal

2019 UTME: Candidates now free to access results on portal

Thursday, May 16, 2019 7:30 am


Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB

The joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says candidates are now free to also access the results of their UTME on-line.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin stated  this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday night in Lagos.

According to him, already, over 1.5 million candidates that sat for the board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had accessed their results, using the result checker code, 55019 as at the time of filing this report.

He said that the board had commenced posting the results to the portal, adding that they were now also free to go on- line, view and print their results.

“Candidates can now check their results on the portal.

“They must first log in their profile and then, click on ‘check UTME Examination Results’, ” he told NAN

The spokesman dismissed rumours that the result checker code (55019) was not functional.

Recall that the board on Saturday, May 11, announced the release of the results.

Over 1.8 million candidates registered for this year’s .

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Alleged Money laundering: Court adjourns trial of 2 PDP Chieftains
    17 mins ago

    Buhari departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia
    45 mins ago

    Congestion/Accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Officials Task Motorists On Discipline
    53 mins ago

    Bill To Establish Federal University Of Technology Passes 3rd Reading
    59 mins ago

    NHRC Condemns Arrest Of Sex Workers In Abia
    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC Alerts Public On Circulation Of Fake Cold Caplets In Gombe state
    1 hour ago

    Two Indian Climbers Die, One Missing On Mount Kanchenjunga In Nepal
    1 hour ago

    Yam Association Urges FG To Sign Trade Agreement With EU