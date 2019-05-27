206 Bags First Class In UI For The 2017/2018 Session

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka has released the performance of the final year and non-final year results for the 2017/2018 session, stressing, “We are delighted to report here that the performance of our students was outstanding”. Olayinka said, “In particular, a total of 206 of our final year students earned a First Class Honours degree. This represents 8 percent of the total 2,589 graduating students. We have never had it so good in a very long while. As is to be expected, we have never been so happy and we are very excited about this development. We acknowledge the support of all the hardworking staff and students, without whose efforts this would not have been possible”. According to him, the Faculty of Science led the pack with 46 of the candidates finishing with First Class, followed closely with the Faculty of Technology and the Faculty of Agriculture where 36 and 31 of the graduating students finished with First Class, respectively. He said that the number of first class from other Faculties includes 24 from Arts, 21 from Pharmacy, 19 from Education, 8 from Law, 7 from Renewable Natural Resources, 4 from The Social Sciences, 2 from Veterinary Medicine, 8 from College of Medicine and 2 from the School of Economics. [caption id="attachment_131762" align="alignnone" width="224"] Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka

A graduating student of Computer Science, Ofure Mary Ebhomielen, finished with a perfect CGPA of 7.0 out of a maximum of 7.0.

He remarked, “The success rate at the end of the 2017/2018 session was generally excellent, ranging from 90.5 percent in the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources to 100 percent in the School of Economics, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the College of Medicine.

Olayinka stated further, “With the restoration of Post-UTME for the new intakes, we are optimistic about improved performance for the new students due to enroll at the beginning of the 2018/2019 session. We will work harder in the coming sessions to sustain this excellent performance. Moreover, the withdrawal rate at the end of the 100 level at the University of Ibadan has dropped from the very high value of 10.9 percent which we recorded at the end of the 2016/2017 Session, to 1.9 percent for the 2017/2018 Session. It would be recalled that a whopping 328 students were then asked to withdraw from the University of Ibadan. This has dropped to 59 for the current session. Senate noted with satisfaction that the significant improvement in performance was largely due to the restoration of POST-UTME for the candidates admitted during the 2017/2018 Session. All students are encouraged to apply for and collect their academic transcripts as soon as possible”.

However, this result is for the regular on-campus students as the results of the Distance Learning Centre of the Institution and those of its affiliated Institutions are still being awaited.