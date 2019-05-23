23 killed in Venezuelan prison mutiny

23 killed in Venezuelan prison mutiny

Friday, May 24, 2019 9:13 pm


Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro

 

No fewer than 23 detainees have been reportedly killed in a mutiny in police cells in Western Venezuela.

This was tweeted​ on Friday by the NGO Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons.

A prisoners’ rights advocacy group disclosed that the mutiny occurred in the Portuguesa state of Acarigua.

El Nacional daily also reported that 14 prison officials were injured in the incident at a police coordination centre on Friday morning.

There was a shoot-out and grenade explosions, journalist Daniel Colina tweeted.

A video posted on social media shows a masked, gun-wielding inmate with two female visitors to the cells. He says he is “ready to die,” while one of the women calls for “dialogue.”

Injured victims were believed to have been taken to a local hospital, where a heavy presence of security forces was observed, according to broadcaster NTN24.

NAN

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Sen. Ogembe empowers women, youths after losing re-election bid
    30 mins ago

    2019: Court dismisses suit challenging Buhari’s nomination
    36 mins ago

    Cloudy weather, thundery activities to prevail on Saturday
    54 mins ago

    NGF: Tinubu sets agenda for Gov. Fayemi
    1 hour ago

    I’ve given my best, says Ambode
    1 hour ago

    CRPP condemns calls for Lagos guber polls cancellation
    1 hour ago

    Flying Eagles smash Qatar 4-0 to begin FIFA Under-20 World Cup campaign
    2 hours ago

    Ajimobi Inaugurates State HoS, ALGON