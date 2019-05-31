31 ships with various products expected in Lagos ports

31 ships with various products expected in Lagos ports

Saturday, May 4, 2019 5:38 pm


Hadiza-Bala-Usman, MD, NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says in its daily publication, `Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 32 ships to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from May 4 to May 17, at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five of the 31 ships will sail in with petrol and one ship with diesel.

The other 25 ships are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, base oil, bitumen, and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, seven ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with frozen fish, containers and petrol.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    FG set to begin reconstruction of 10 roads nationwide
    2 hours ago

    Another Nigerian killed in South Africa
    2 hours ago

    Minister seeks media support in anti-terror campaign
    2 hours ago

    Army raises alarm on plans to derail Nigeria’s democracy
    3 hours ago

    Al-Habibiyyah organises inaugural “Call to Prayer” competition in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Poor feeding contributes to high child mortality- NAFDAC Director
    3 hours ago

    Onaiyekan urges FG to step up security on Abuja-Kaduna road
    3 hours ago

    Candy war: OK Foods slams N260m suit on Cadbury