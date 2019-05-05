5 men in court for conspiracy, harassment of PTD drivers in Enugu

The Police in Enugu on Friday arraigned five men for alleged conspiracy and harassment of petroleum tanker drivers in an Enugu East Magistrate’s Court.

The accused persons were Hygienus Nwokeke, Tagbo Nnamani, Keneth Ede, Felix Ume and George Ofor.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiring to cause a breach of the peace and harassing tanker drivers in the state.

The defendants, who are from Enugu East Local Government Area, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP. Innocent Otebe, told the court that the matter was reported to the Enugu Central Police Station on May 14 by the complainants.

Otebe further said that the complainants were representatives of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), Mr Ikechukwu Nwankwo and Alloy Ugwu.

Otebe said the offences committed by the defendants contravened Sections 496 and 247 of the Criminal Code Vol. II Cap 30, Law of Enugu state 2004.

He asked the court not to grant the defendants bail, fearing that they might go back to cause problem.

Counsel for the defendants, Mr Nnaji Nwafor, pleaded with the court to grant them bail, saying that their offence was bailable.

The Magistrate, Mr Dennis Ekoh, granted the defendants bail with N200,000 and one surety each.

He said that the sureties should be resident in Enugu and must present three years tax clearance.

The matter was later adjourned to July 3 for hearing.