524,315 applicants jostle for 3,200 vacancies in customs

524,315 applicants jostle for 3,200 vacancies in customs

Monday, May 13, 2019 10:04 pm


File: Nigeria Customs men

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said 524,315 applicants had successfully completed their application process in the ongoing recruitment exercise of 3,200 personnel by the service.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Joseph Attah disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The NCS had on April 17, opened a recruitment portal to fill vacancies of 3,200.

No fewer than 800 officers are to be recruited to fill vacancies for Superintendent cadre, while 2,400 are to fill that of Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant cadre.

Attah told NAN that a total of 278, 582 applicants applied for the Superintendent cadre while the remaining applicants completed the process for Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

“A total number of people that registered is 828,333, but not all of them accomplished the process,” he said.

The spokesperson assured that the service would be fair and just in the screening of all the applicants.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Banditry: Emirs ask FG to block telephone services in Zamfara
    50 mins ago

    Gov. Wike sacks Commissioner
    Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi at the 6th Annual East Africa Transport Infrastructure Conference in Nairobi Kenya. 1 hour ago

    Nigeria did not mortgage property for China loan: Amaechi
    1 hour ago

    Malaria cases distracting us from our primary duties – UBTH CMD
    1 hour ago

    NIS commences web-based application for Visa-On-Arrival
    1 hour ago

    Ministry of Niger Delta partners Tech-U, trains 157 youths
    Mohammed-Bande at the session. 2 hours ago

    What I’ll do as President of 74th UNGA — Nigeria’s Mohamed-Bande
    2 hours ago

    My administration leaving Oyo better than we met it — Ajimobi