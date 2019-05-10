64-year-old man in court over alleged N2.5 m gold theft

For allegedly breaking into a house to steal gold set worth N2.5 million, a 64-year-old man, Surajudeen Ganiyu, was on Friday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant who is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and entry and stealing,

committed the offences with other persons still at large, on April 3 at Alhaji Abass Street, Ogudu, Lagos.

Ihiehie said the defendant with his partners in crime,, broke the house of the complainant, Melody Olusegun and stole some items.

“He stole a set of gold jewelry valued at N2.5 million.

“Ganiyu also made away with some other valuable items which values were unknown,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 307, and 287(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised), which stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Bukola Mogaji, who granted the accused bail of N50,000 and two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until May 27.