9th Assembly Speakership: 178 members-elect back Gbajabiamila

One hundred and seventy eight members-elect on Thursday declared their support for Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) to emerge Speaker of the incoming 9th House of Representatives.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the newly-elected-members, Mr Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akwa-Ibom), said that the decision was reached after a critical look at the manifestoes of all the aspirants.

Onofiok said that the 178 newly-elected members from across political parties met and examined the aspirants and realised that Gbajabiamila was the man for the office.

He said that the problems of Nigeria needed a bi-partisan approach and that Gbajabiamila had what it takes to do the job.

Onofiok, who is currently the Speaker of the Akwu Ibom State House of Assembly, said that Gbajabiamila would ensure the independence of the legislature while maintaining a good relationship with the Executive and the Judiciary.

He said that Gbajabiamila would put the interest of Nigeria above all other things else.

“We have resolved today to come out from different states and constituencies to scrutinise all the credentials of the aspirants.

“We have realised that Gbajabiamila is the man to lead the 9th House of Representatives and we know that he is not going to let Nigerians down.

“We believe that he will not let us down. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God bless us all,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, who is currently the Majority Leader of the House, was elected for a fifth term in the recent general elections.