AAC in U.S.A passes vote of confidence in Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC), U.S. Chapter, on Friday passed a vote of confidence in its National Chairman and Presidential Candidate in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore.

Mr Oladotun Ogunleye, AAC Chairman in U.S., expressed confidence in Sowore’s leadership in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from his U.S. base.

Ogunleye said that the American Directorate of AAC condemned the purported suspension of Sowore as the party’s national chairman.

“The leadership and entire members of AAC, U.S.A. condemn in no uncertain terms the purported suspension of our party’s national chairman by some disgruntled elements led by expelled former national secretary, Dr Leonard Nzenwa.

“Nzenwa should henceforth desist from parading himself as the acting chairman of our great party.

“We can only have one chairman; that person is the convener of our movement and founder of our party, Comrade Sowore.

“AAC is an ideological party that is committed to bringing hope and restoring the pride of the people of Nigeria.

“All attempts by Nwanze and his co-sponsors to distract the good people of Nigeria, who are subscribing to the ideas of our great party on daily basis, are bound to fail,” he said.

Ogunleye said the chapter expressed its confidence in the leadership of Sowore as the authentic national chairman, and his determination in bringing about a new Nigeria built on justice and fairness.

Also, Lanre Balogun, Secretary-General, AAC, U.S.A., said that the chapter’s confidence in Sowore was hinged upon his providing conscientious and positive leadership direction for the party.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for the leadership of Sowore because of his people-oriented programmes and leadership style, that have direct impact on members.

“He has zero tolerance for corruption; and his interest in the progress and development of Nigeria is foremost in his heart,” he said.

NAN reports that crisis rocked the AAC on May 13 when the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party announced the suspension of Sowore as the National Chairman of the party.

Sowore, according to the NEC, is being suspended for alleged anti-party activities, failure to convene NEC meeting and financial misappropriation.

Leonard Nzenwa, former national secretary, AAC, was immediately sworn-in as the new acting national chairman.

In a swift reaction, Sowore, in a statement, announced the suspension of Ezenwa, the former party secretary, for anti-party activities.

He said that Nzenwa was suspended for financial impropriety, anti-party activities, and working against the core beliefs of AAC.