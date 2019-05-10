Abdusalami Abubakar calls for peaceful co-exixtence among Nigerians for development

Former Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd.), has called for peaceful co-exixtence among Nigerians, to drive development in the country.

Abubakar who gave the admonition on Friday at the 20th year anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s private University, Igbinedion, Okada, Edo State, no country will make progress in atmosphere of rancor.

The ex military ruler who was Head of State when licence for the establishment of Igbinedion University was approved in 1999, said “what was started in 1999 like the grain of mustard seed, has blossomed into an oak.”

According to him, “This historic approval provided an excellent platform and open the stage for private intervention for the provision of tertiary education in our country and resulted in the presentation of certificate No.01 on 10th of May, 1999.”

Abubakar who was Chairman at the event, commended the determination and doggedness of the founder of the University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

He concluded by calling on Nigerians to maintain peace, noting that “without peace, there would not be any university in the country​.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chief Igbinedion, lauded Gen. Abubakar (rtd), said his vision to bequeath to future generations university education of international standard​, led to the establishment of the university.

“It is very true that God Almighty raises men of destiny at critical moments of history. Nigeria had a distinguished personality of vision and peace as leadership in 1999, who not only midwifed our enduring democracy, but also expanded the frontiers of university education for our children.

“As military Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1999, he believed in our dream, and with great conviction, approved our request for a private university.

“My vision and drive was borne out of my desire to bequeath to future generations university education of international standard where the academic calendar is faithfully run without interruption, and in accordance with international standard.

The Governor-elect of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who was one of the speakers at the event, called for the inclusion of private universities in the disbursement of TETFUND.

In the alternative, he wants the federal government to make singke-digit loans available to private universities to enable them run smoothly.

Makinde who was represented at the event by his Deputy Governor-elect, Engr. Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, spoke on the theme, “Endowment in education beyond boundaries.”

In his speech, the host Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said “Igbinedion University represents a sterling example of social needs that deserves accolades, support and partnership of the government.”

Obaseki who was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, said “the University has added value to the state in terms of research and other education accomplishments and has generated employment opportunities.”