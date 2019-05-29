Accident claims 7, injures 6 in Plateau

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:54 am


The accident scene

 crash on the Hawan – Kibo – Jos road involving a truck with registration number BSA214XA, and a Toyota Hiace bus marked BSA453XJ has claimed seven lives.

The fatal accident, which occurred Tuesday evening, also left six persons severely injured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the truck belonged  to Dangote Company while the bus was from God’s Time is the Best Transport company  in Jos.

An eye witness, who prefered  anonymity, told NAN that the brake of the truck failed and the driver lost control, crashing into the oncoming bus.

The eye witness also said that the truck was speeding when the brake failed, resulting in the fatal incident.

Mr Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident.

Bala said the 13 victims involved in the accident were all adults, consisting of 10 males and three females.

He commended the timely response of FRSC personnel to the scene for rescue operations, adding that the injured were moved for immediate medical attention while the bodies of those that died were  deposited at the mortuary.

“The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Salama hospital, Gidan-Waya, while the bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Kafachan, all in Kaduna State, ” he said.

Bala advised motorists to drive with care and desist from speeding, particularly during this rainy  season.

He also advised motorists to ensure their vehicles were in good condition before plying the highways.

