Again, Tinubu lauds Buhari on June 12 Democracy Day

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 2:23 am
All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, again on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking steps toward fully recognising June 12 as Democracy Day.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the announcement when he spoke to State House correspondents on the activities slated to mark the May 29 inauguration.
Buhari had in June last year, directed that from this year, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29 for the past 18 years, be shifted to June 12, to honour the Late Chief Moshood Abiola.
Abiola was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the results of which were annulled by former military ruler Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on June 23, 1993.
The minister said the decision to have a low-key inauguration for the president was taken at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on May 8.
He said, however, that invitations had been sent to world leaders to attend the ceremonies, marking the observance of Democracy Day on June 12.
“Since the first observance of June 12 as Democracy Day falls into an election year and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12,’’ the minister had said.
“While at the same time, he is ensuring the country moves on the rightful path to formalising June 12 as new Democracy Day.
“This decision soundly balances current legal requirements with the quest for political justice.
“For this feat in moving the country in the right direction, President Buhari and the Federal Government deserve commendation, “he said.
Tinubu said that June 12 represented an important milestone in the annals of the country’s democratic journey.
According to him, it was the day Nigerians shunned ethnicity and religion to vote for that leader of their choice in an election adjudged clearly free and fair.
The National Leader also urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to democracy, peaceful co-existence, togetherness and the hope for a greater future, saying that is what June 12 represents.
Leave a Reply