Ajimobi Appoints Ajayi As BCOS GM

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Barely two weeks to the expiration of the tenure of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, the governor approved the appointment of Mr. Ajayi Olatunde Jonathan as a General Manager in the Oyo State Civil Service with effect from May 1, 2019.

It would be recalled that the outgoing governor did not appoint GM for the corporation throughout the eight years of his two terms, which is about rounding off.

According to a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, Mr. Ajayi until his appointment was the Director of Programme at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS and with his elevation to the position of GM, he will be the General Manager of the BCOS.

The Oyo State Head of Office, HoS, Mrs. Olawumi Ogunesan urged the new GM to stick to the tenets of the civil service, calling on him not to relent in his commitment, dedication and quality service delivery to the civil service, which earned him the appointment.