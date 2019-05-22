Ajimobi Appoints Ololade Agboola As New HOS

Ajimobi Appoints Ololade Agboola As New HOS

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:53 pm


Alhaja Ololade Agboola

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi today announced the appointment of Alhaja Ololade Agboola, as the new Head of Service, HOS.

Ololade is the wife of Hosea Agboola popularly called, Halleluyah. He was the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and former Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Senator Agboola is a national chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, who is a force to be reckoned with in the state.

Ololade, who was the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is replacing Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, who recently resigned from the state civil service.

Ololade will be the fourth HOS to work with Ajimobi and the third to be appointed by him. Others, who had earlier worked in that capacity were: Alhaji Tajudeen Aremu and Mr Soji Eniade.

