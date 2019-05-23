Ajimobi Charges Recipients Of Justices Of Peace To Maintain Peace in Their Domains

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The outgoing Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has charged the existing and over 130 newly sworn- in Justices of the Peace, JP, to rededicate themselves to the peace and tranquility in the state and their communities in particular.

Governor Ajimobi, who spoke through his Deputy, Otunba Moses Adeyemo stated this at the Occasion of the Conferment of the Justices of Peace held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Disclosing that no fewer than 800 deserving residents of the state have been conferred with the title since 2011, the governor stated, “With this intimidating figure, it’s viewed vis-à-vis the efforts of this administration on peace and security in this regard, it will be easily understood why there is enduring peace in the State and a cloud for its sustenance”.

Speaking further, Ajimobi hinted that the recipients of the Justices of peace were expected to enjoy certain privileges and perform certain roles such as keeping the peace in his or her community, arresting offenders as well as handing them over to the appropriate authorities.

In his remark, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluseun Abimbola urged the new recipients of the title to see it as a national call to a solemn and sacred position of grave responsibilities.

He reiterated that awardees are to assist the government in their communities to maintain peace and justice within the purview of the functions and powers exercisable by them, adding that fairness, impartiality and integrity must be their watchword.

While speaking at the event, the permanent Secretary and solicitor General, Mr. Adetunji Gbadegesin, appreciated Governor Abiola Ajimobi for his unending support and his efforts at ensuring peace and order in the state.