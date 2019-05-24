Ajimobi Inaugurates State HoS, ALGON

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Five days to the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the governor today inaugurated the new Head of Service, HoS, Mrs Ololade Agboola and the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, which was disbanded eight years ago.

While the governor personally inaugurated the new HoS at the Executive Chamber of the governor’s office, in Ibadan, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Bimbo Kolade inaugurated the state ALGON in his office on behalf of the governor.

The newly inaugurated ALGON has Mr Ayodeji Abbas-Aleshinloye, Chairman, Pastor Jesutoye Oluyinka, Secretary, Mr Niyi Adeagbo, Publicity Secretary, Mr Bosun Ajuwon, Financial Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Habib, Welfare Officer, Bisi Oladeji, Ex-Officio1, and Wasiu Owolabi, Ex-Officio 2.

After the inauguration, Kolade charged the new officers to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them by their colleagues.

Responding, Abass-Aleshinloye said that with the inauguration of ALGON in the state, a lot of issues about local governance would be better tackled.

It would be recalled that ALGON was disbanded in the state in 2011.