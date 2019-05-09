Ajimobi ready for probe

The outgoing Governor of Oyo State, Governor Abiola Ajimobi today said that he is ready for a probe after leaving office.

Governor Ajimobi, who disclosed this in Ibadan stressed that he was not afraid for the incoming administration to be led by Engineer Seyi Makinde, who had vowed not to probe his predecessor. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says he is ready for a probe of his administration.

Ajimobi said, “When they get there, let them cancel all the contracts we have signed. Let them investigate us and if we have stolen, they should arrest us”.

