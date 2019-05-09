Ajimobi ready for probe

Ajimobi ready for probe

Thursday, May 9, 2019 10:28 pm


Gov. Abiola Ajimobi

The outgoing Governor of Oyo State, Governor Abiola Ajimobi today said that he is ready for a probe after leaving office.

Governor Ajimobi, who disclosed this in Ibadan stressed that he was not afraid for the incoming administration to be led by Engineer Seyi Makinde, who had vowed not to probe his predecessor. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says he is ready for a probe of his administration.

Ajimobi said, “When they get there, let them cancel all the contracts we have signed. Let them investigate us and if we have stolen, they should arrest us”.
NAN

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Police rescue 27 kidnap victims including 5 Chinese
    33 mins ago

    TB: Nigeria losses $0.26bn future GDP to DR-TB in 2017
    Okechukwu-Enelamah 42 mins ago

    Enelamah says NSEZCO N14.3bn still in CBN account
    52 mins ago

    Gov. Oyetola joins crowd to celebrate victory in Osogbo
    1 hour ago

    NERC has power to revoke licenses of none-performing DisCos –Fashola
    1 hour ago

    Kwara United FC orders Bala to return to coaching position
    1 hour ago

    Kidnapped Daura District Head: FG confirms arrest of key suspects
    1 hour ago

    Pope Francis urges Catholic bishops to continue to preach peace in Nigeria